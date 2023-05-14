Bono Regional Minister Sends Warm Mother’s Day Wishes to All Mothers

In a touching gesture, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has extended her heartfelt Mother’s Day wishes to every mother residing in the Bono Region. Recognizing the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by mothers, Justina Owusu Banahene expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for their unwavering love, dedication, and resilience.

With Mother’s Day being a special occasion to honour and celebrate mothers, Justina Owusu Banahene emphasized the immeasurable impact that mothers have on families,

communities, and society as a whole. She acknowledged the numerous roles mothers play, from nurturing and guiding their children to being pillars of strength and support in challenging times.

Justina Owusu Banahene highlighted the significant role of mothers in the Bono Region, shaping the future generations and instilling values of compassion, integrity, and hard work. She commended their commitment to raising responsible citizens and emphasized the importance of cherishing and valuing their tireless efforts.

Furthermore, Justina Owusu Banahene recognized the diverse experiences and challenges that mother’s face, particularly in the Bono Region. She assured them that their voices are heard and their needs are being prioritized by the regional government. Justina Owusu Banahene reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing policies and initiatives that empower mothers, promote their well-being, and create a conducive environment for their personal and professional growth.

In closing, Justina Owusu Banahene expressed her sincerest wishes for a joyous and memorable Mother’s Day celebration. She encouraged all mothers to take a well deserved moment to appreciate their own accomplishments, selflessness, and the profound impact they have on the lives of their children and communities.

“Today being Mother’s Day, let us take a moment to celebrate and honour the remarkable mothers in the Bono Region. Their love, dedication, and nurturing spirit deserve our utmost admiration and gratitude. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers in the Bono Region!” – Justina Owusu Banahene