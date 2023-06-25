Bono Regional Minister Urges Assin North Constituents to vote for Charles Opoku

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, passionately called upon the residents of Assin North Constituency to cast their votes overwhelmingly in favour of Charles Opoku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

The minister emphasized the need to cleanse the constituency from the acts of deceit perpetuated by Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) representative.

During her campaign in the region, the Bono Minister addressed the people of Assin North and presented compelling reasons why they should support the NPP parliamentary candidate.

She highlighted the fact that the NPP, being the ruling party, holds the key to accelerating rapid development in the constituency.

Speaking specifically to nurses and teachers ahead of the upcoming by-election, she emphasized that the NPP understands their challenges and is committed to addressing them effectively.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene further praised the NPP government for its unwavering support to Ghanaians during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She commended the government’s initiative of providing financial assistance to citizens, even when they were unable to render services due to lockdowns and restrictions.

According to the minister, it was the NPP government that demonstrated care and concern for the welfare of the people, solidifying their trustworthiness and commitment.

In contrast, she criticized the former parliamentarian, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, who seeks re-election, accusing him of being dishonest and deceptive towards the constituents. Madam Banahene firmly stated that the residents could not place their trust in someone who had lied and misled them.

She emphasized that the recent Supreme Court ruling, which unanimously ordered the expulsion of Mr. Quayson’s name from the Member of Parliament list, was clear evidence of his grave misconduct and betrayal of the people of Assin North.

The Bono Regional Minister’s plea to the constituents of Assin North was centered around the urgent need for a cleansing of the constituency from deceit and untrustworthiness.

She called upon the residents to consider the future of their constituency and vote for Charles Opoku, the NPP candidate, who she believes will be a dedicated representative and work tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations and needs of the constituents.

The upcoming by-election in Assin North now carries immense significance as the people are poised to make a decision that will shape the course of their constituency’s development.