Bono Regional Minister Urges Men to Take Charge of Their Health Amidst Surge in Prostate Enlargement Cases

Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has issued a compelling call to men across the region, urging them to prioritize their health amidst an alarming increase in cases of prostate enlargement and its associated complications. Recognizing the impact of this condition on both men and their spouses, the Minister emphasized the need for proactive measures to ensure well-being and prevent further loss of lives.

During a recent address at the Bosomtwi Urology Hospital in Sunyani, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene stressed the importance of regular check-ups and seeking medical advice from experts. By encouraging men to schedule routine examinations, she highlighted the significance of early detection and timely intervention, which can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

The Regional Minister also underscored the role of nutrition in maintaining prostate health. Emphasizing the benefits of a diet rich in vegetables and fruits known to possess properties that prevent or reduce the risk of prostate enlargement, she specifically recommended the consumption of fresh, organic tomatoes and custard apples. By adopting a balanced diet, men can actively contribute to safeguarding their health and well-being.

To ensure that men have access to the necessary expertise and guidance, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene urged them to seek advice from any Urology Hospital within the region. These specialized institutions are equipped with skilled healthcare professionals who can provide personalized recommendations and treatment options tailored to each individual’s needs.

The Minister’s visit to the Bosomtwi Urology Hospital aimed to raise awareness among patients and the public alike. By interacting with those affected by prostate enlargement, she gained valuable insights into their experiences and deepened her understanding of the challenges they face. This direct engagement with the community forms a critical part of the Minister’s commitment to addressing health issues effectively and fostering a healthier society.

As cases of prostate enlargement continue to rise, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene’s advocacy serves as a wake-up call for men to prioritize their health. By taking proactive steps, such as undergoing regular check-ups, adopting a nutritious diet, and seeking expert advice, men can actively reduce the risks associated with this condition. The Minister’s efforts aim to promote a culture of proactive healthcare and improve overall well-being in the Bono region.