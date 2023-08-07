Bono Regional Minister warns against examination malpractice

In a firm declaration aimed at upholding the integrity of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has sent a resounding message to educators and others contemplating assisting candidates during the exams.

She warns that any individuals caught aiding BECE candidates in cheating will face legal consequences as they will be promptly handed over to the authorities for prosecution.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining fairness and honesty in the examination process, Madam Owusu Banahene sternly admonished citizens, friends, and relatives of the candidates to refrain from flocking to the examination centers with intentions to facilitate cheating.

She underscored that this behavior undermines the efforts of hardworking students who have diligently prepared for the exams and must be stopped immediately.

During her annual visit to boost the morale of candidates ahead of the exams, Madam Owusu Banahene reiterated that it is crucial for candidates to be allowed to independently demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

She reiterated that under no circumstances should they be provided with any form of unauthorized assistance.

Madam Owusu Banahene visit coincided with the lead-up to the commencement of the BECE, and her presence served as a powerful reminder of the significance of conducting examinations with the utmost fairness and transparency.

Expanding further on her concerns, Madam Owusu Banahene expressed her hope that the candidates’ dedication and hard work would shine through during the exams.

She praised the students for their commitment and encouraged them to approach the exams with confidence, knowing that their efforts would be rewarded.

The Regional Minister said the future of these young students depends on their own efforts, and society must support their growth by fostering an environment of integrity and fairness.

In conclusion, Madam Justina Owusu’s stern warning stands as a beacon of righteousness in the face of malpractice.

Her message serves as a reminder that the path to success is paved through hard work, dedication, and commitment to ethical conduct.