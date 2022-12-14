Bono Regional Peace Council inaugurated  

The newly-reconstituted Bono Regional Peace Council has been inaugurated, with a call on the members to help resolve marital problems in the region.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, who made the call expressed concern about rising cases of spousal murders in the region, saying most of these murders emanated from unaddressed marital problems.

The 13-member council is chaired by Professor Mrs. Mercy Afua Adutwumaa Derkyi, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

Other members comprise representatives from the academia, traditional authorities, religious bodies, civil society and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC).

Among other duties, the council offers advice to the BRCC and the Regional Security Council in relation to conflict prevention, management, resolution and building sustainable peace in the region and mediate in conflicts likely to erupt into violence.

In a speech read on her behalf, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the mandate of the NPC remained onerous and asked the members to also help tackle the rising cases of land litigations and chieftaincy disputes that threatened the peace and stability of the region.

She commended the NPC Secretariat in the region for its support towards sustaining the peace of the region and hoped that the new Council would also work sacrificially to help deepen the prevailing peace of the region.

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, a member of the Governing Board of the NPC responsible for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, took the new members of the Council through the oaths of allegiance, secrecy and office, and asked them to sacrifice their time to achieve their mandate.

She commended the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and the BRCC for their continuous co-operation and collaboration with the NPC and called for deepened collaboration between all stakeholders towards strengthening the prevailing peace of the region.

Nana Difie II, who is the Paramount Queen Mother of Asante Mampong Traditional Area told the members that the work of the NPC was sacrificial and time-demanding and therefore commended them for accepting to serve on the Council.