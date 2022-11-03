Bono’s holistic development will depend on Unity, concerted efforts – Chief

Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, has called for unity and concerted efforts among traditional rulers in the Bono area to champion the cause of development.

He said it was time for the people of Bono to get united to get their fair share of development.

”We want Bonoman to be attractive to investors and that could be achieved through a united front, which required the support of all the chiefs,” he said.

Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah made the call at an enstoolment ceremony of Okokyeredom Agyemang Osei Bonsu I and Nana Afia Asiraa I, Gyaasehene and Gyaasehemaa, respectively, at Asiapreso (Berlintop), an adjoining community of Fiapre, near Sunyani.

The Gyaasehene is known in private life as Mr Charles Osei Bonsu, a Sunyani-based businessman, while the Gyaasehemaa is Madam Esther Okyere, a businesswoman.

Obrempong Kyem-Amponsah said backbiting, disunity, protracted litigation and false claims on properties were not healthy for nation-building but factors that militated against the progress of society.

Without unity the advancement of the Bono enclave would be retarded, he said, adding: “With unity ‘we are a formidable force and capable of doing anything significant for our rapid and holistic development.”

He, therefore, emphasised the development of the human capital, especially the youth, by empowering them with knowledge and skills to become responsible citizens to serve their communities and country.

Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah appealed to Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, to facilitate the amicable settlement of protracted chieftaincy disputes in the region by the Judicial Committee of the House.

He advised the Gyaasehene and Gyaasehemaa to serve the people with humility and in dignity as expected of a traditional leader.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Okokyeredom Nana Bonsu said the enstoolment had provided him the opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the progress of the Asiepreso Community.