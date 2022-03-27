Bonsaso Clashes: Court Remands 10 People

Ten persons who were allegedly involved in the violent clashes that resulted in the death of one Alhassan at Bonsaso have been remanded into police custody by the Tarkwa Magistrate Court B.

The court presided over by his Worship, Isaac Osei Asare, did not take the plea of the suspects.

They were charged with murder, causing damage and possession of offensive weapons and will reappear before the court on Tuesday April 5, 2021.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

She said two out of the four suspects, Ransford Sarfo, 31, and Issah Adama, 30, who sustained injuries and were receiving treatment at the Tarkwa government hospital have been discharged and arrested to assist investigations.

Alhassan Issaka, 34, was still on admission at Tarkwa government hospital, while Awal Mohammed,39, has been referred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional hospital for further medical attention, DSP Adiku stated.

It would be called on March 23, 2022, at about 1600 hours, the Tarkwa Police received information that some groups were fighting at the Bonsaso toll booth area, hence a team of police officers and men were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, the team took the injured persons to the hospital to seek medical attention and deposited the body of the deceased at the Tarkwa government hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The team later found a Madza pick up with registration number GN 401-19, with the windscreen broken, two foreign pistols, three used BB cartridges, three pairs of scissors and two jack knives.

A Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GN 8700-13 was also found abandoned at Wassa Agona on the Tarkwa Agona Nkwanta highway.

The vehicles together with the other items were impounded to assist the police in their investigations and the suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the violent attacks.