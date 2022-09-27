Booing The President Is The Height Of Disrespect – Prof. Gyampo

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has condemned the practice of disrespecting the seat of the presidency by some Ghanaians.

This comes on the back of the patrons of the Global Citizens Festival hooting at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the event held at the Black Stars Square, Accra, on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

The President, while addressing patrons of the event, dominated mostly by the youth, was booed by the crowd.

While delivering his address, some patrons clapped and screamed “Away”.

The Political Science lecturer has been sharing his thoughts on this occurrence in a Facebook post.

According to the lecturer, “We do not like how the country is being governed but we cannot suddenly also throw our culture of courtesy, respect and civility to the dogs.”

He stressed that: “The position of the PRESIDENCY MUST be respected by ALL, regardless of its occupant.”

In a subsequent post, the Political Science lecturer noted that the handlers of the President, should have done some intelligence gathering that will enable them know the mood of the audience before the president addressed them.

“It is part of intelligence gathering to know the mood of a people to be addressed. Someone failed and caused this monumental embarrassment,” he said.

He also noted that: ” Unfortunately, the President cannot even reshuffle, let alone sacking anyone.”