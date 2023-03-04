Book: ‘Doctor for the People; Memoires of a village doctor’ launched

A book titled: “A Doctor for the People: Memoirs of a Village Doctor in a Forgotten District,” has been launched to help address the challenges of posting doctors to remote districts of Ghana.

Authored by Dr Anthony Adofo Fosu, the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Health Service, the book aims at encouraging the government to open up the country to enable everybody to enjoy the wealth created.’

It covers six years working experience of Dr Fosu as the Sene District Director of Health Service and also the Medical Superintendent of the Sene District Hospital from 2004 to 2010.

Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, a former Pathologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, said: “It is unfair that till today the 100-kilometre stretch of road in the Sene District is still dusty…. I’m sure that today, 2023, the same thing is happening not only in Sene but several parts of this country.”

There were many lessons to be learnt from the book, he said, and asked that it should be disseminated across the district health and training institutions in the country.

He urged health professionals to write books to tell their life stories; “Your life story is worthy for being read by somebody. Don’t close your chapter. Dr Antony Fosu has started. I’m also writing mine because there are a lot to say.”

Mrs Emma Ofori Agyeman, the Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Health, described the book as a “Beautiful blend of stark reality with professionalism and spiritual care.”

She said issues such as postings to deprived areas, remuneration, inequitable distribution of staff and financial clearance remained a challenge but, that notwithstanding, the sector appreciated the gains made both in infrastructure and workforce.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to expand as much as possible. I will say that we still remain very focus on solving the challenges that plague the sector and I believe with your help we will continue to improve it,” she stated.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, who launched the book, congratulated the author for his contribution to the health sector.

“As my deputy he is not afraid of any challenge. He is always ready for any challenge. The passion, the sincerity of a ‘Dada ba’ who became a village doctor. He has done a lot….,” he stated.