Book Highlighting Africans Contribution To Global Mission Of God Launched

A book titled: “Africa to the Rest” which highlighted the significant contributions of Africans to the global mission of God has been launched in Accra.

The book also focused on the growth of the Church on the African continent.

The 202-page book, authored by Dr Yaw Perbi and Mr Sam Ngugi has seven themes-passionate praise, past participation, present potential, persistent problems, principal principles, progressive preparation and practical participation.

Dr Perbi said, “the book is a movement that desires to show that the notion of Africans as missionaries to the unreached, un-evangelised, and unchurched world is not just a hope, an ideal, a pipedream, or a

pie-in-the-sky phenomenon.

“Instead, it is real and happening live, right under our noses. We only pray for more, much more.”

The book, he stated, highlighted several noteworthy examples, including Africa’s personal journeys for inspiration and emulation and open discussions on how the African diaspora can steward her unprecedented God-given moment in global mission history.

He said the book was on a mission to awaken and align, inspire and empower every

African Christians to actively impact the remaining unreached peoples and places in the world

with the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ in word, deed and power.

Africa should expect a tidal wave of deeply transformed people pursuing a global mission,

reaching the unreached peoples to finish the task of world evangelization.

“Africa to the Rest is a wake-up call for all God’s people of Africa to arise to the new era of African

missions. We believe we are on the verge of perhaps the largest missions movement in the world

has ever seen in our lifetimes.

“It is time to align our attitudes and worldview with the missionary purpose

of God, who has no favourites and does not show favouritism in His mission—for He is no respecter of

persons.

We are called to humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God, and at the proper time, He

will lift us,” he said.

Nana Yaw Offei Awuku, Global Associate Director for Generations Ghana, an evangelism mission reviewing the book, said the book reminded Africans that the early Church fathers were in Africa and encouraged Africans on how God had been working on the continent.

Reverend Apostle J.F.K. Mensah, an International conference speaker, said the book opened the eyes of Africans to the persistent problems of African Christianity and the need to rise to deal with the challenges.