Book ‘Nurturing The American Dream’ launched

A book titled: “Nurturing The American Dream,” which seeks to fill the knowledge gap on principles and ideals of wealth creation among children has been launched in Accra.

Specifically written for children at the age of eight years and above, with a call on the Ghanaian State, education authorities, parents and individuals to help purchase the book for the children and imbibe in them the “American Dream” as they develop.

The “American Dream” is about creating opportunities out of difficult situations, developing systems to fix problems, creating wealth through innovations and skills development and if replicated anywhere would be fruitful, said Mr Frank Adjei-Mensah, a Motivational Speaker, whose book was launched.

Mr Adjei-Mensah, who had stayed in the US for several years and as well followed Ghana’s educational models, said Ghana’s education largely trained people to get good grades and jobs.

“But the question is who creates the jobs? The gap seen here is the lack of skills for job creation exhibited by the people we educate. We need to create generational thinkers who profess solutions to our challenges and turn them into wealth creation,” he said.

The Motivational Speaker said education was the key to success but in order to build wealth, one needed financial education in addition to regular school curriculum.

He also said: “The problems we are facing with our economy and have gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 17 times; the lost of fight against galamsey menace and many other challenges are due to this gap.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the book had been designed with practical lessons to encourage and train the children to nurture and empower them to be job creators.

He said the unemployment and the galamsey menace could be solved by engaging the youth in the production of boxer shots that would feed a four billion dollar market world wide.

The 59-page book which would be rolled out later across the length and breadth of Ghana had been vetted and approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Mr Adjei-Mensah said.

He called on wealthy people in the society and the corporate world to help purchase copies of the book for the Ghanaian school children.

Mr Frank Adjei-Mensah has a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Sociology and before this book had authored “The American Dream Declassified” which was published in 2014.

Meanwhile, the current book: “Nurturing The American Dream” was published in 2017. The content of the would be acted into a well-packaged movie.