Book of condolence launched in memory for late Amma Bame Busia

A book of condolence will open on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in memory of the late Amma Serwah Bame Busia.

The Sofoase Yefri, Nkwaduano Yefri royal families, and Pampaaso family of Wenchi in the Bono Region confirmed on Monday the passing of their beloved.

The late Obaapanyin Amma Bame Busia was a matriarch of the Sofoase Yefri royal family of Wenchi, a former member of the Council of State, and an NPP Council of Elders member.

A statement signed by Abusuapanyin Obeng Gyan Busia and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated that the sad incident of Bame Busia’s death occurred at the Nyaho Medical Centre on 12th December 2023, after a protracted illness.

“Friends, sympathisers, and well-wishers who intend to visit the family and offer their condolences may do so on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at her Abelemkpe residence from 11am to 4pm each day,” the statement said.

Amma Busia, who was aged 87, was a key member of the NPP and served as both the first and third National Vice Chairperson.