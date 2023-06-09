Book of condolence opened for Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

A book of condolence has been opened for celebrated Ghanaian writer, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo at the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre in Accra.

Scores of Ghanaians, including stakeholders in the literary, publishing and performing arts industries have been trooping to the Centre to commiserate with the family of the renowned writer.

The family of the prolific playwright, author and poet says there would be a formal reception to receive mourners and sympathisers from June 7 to June 9, from 10:00am to 3:00 pm each day.

Among those who signed the book of condolence on the first day include Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, a member of the advisory board of Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, Former of the Chairman National Media Commission, Madam Mary Chinery-Hesse, Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mr Kwaw Ansah, a film maker, and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, a diplomat.

Also present were officials of the Ghana Writers Association, the Institute for Democratic Governance, National Theatre of Ghana, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, and Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana, as well as old students of Wesley Girl’s Senior High School, including the 1958 year group mates of Prof Ama At Aidoo and Pan Africanists from the Diaspora.

The atmosphere at the centre was solemn as family members and sympathisers wore black attires to signify their grief.

Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, President of the Ghana Association of Publishers, who also signed the book, described the late Professor as a one-stop knowledge centre to the literary industry.

He explained that Prof Ama Ata Aidoo’s contribution to the industry, country and humanity was significant and would remain relevant for a very long time to come.

Madam Kinna Likimani, daughter of late Professor, expressed appreciation for the love and support shown her family since the passing of her mother.

She said, the calibre of people who thronged the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre to express their condolences was a reflection her professional life.

“We are amazed at the outpouring of love towards her legacy and appreciation of her works. It has been comforting to know people have been calling and writing about her, and it is the least we can ask of them,” she added.