Book on Echoing the voice of Africa Launched

The Global African Heritage Fondation has launched a book in Honour of His Majesty King of Morocco Mohammed VI, under the auspices of the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana.

The launch took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the University of Ghana , Legon.

The book which was authored by Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, entitled « Echoing the voice of Africa , consisting of a selection of quotes from His Majesty King Mohammed VI speeches on African issues was unveiled .

The book, the first of a series, aims to inspire generations of africans to value the African heritage, while embracing the timeless wisdom of outstanding African leaders and statesmen.

The book’s first series is an invitation to the African and Non-African citizenries to delve into the priceless treasures of wisdom and inspiring quotes of King Mohammed IV, from the importance of preserving African heritage to the essence of fostering interfaith harmony thus promoting the African values of tolerance, patriotism and Pan -Africanism advocated by His Majesty the King of Morocco.

In her speech, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, put the African policy of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in perspective and detailed the strong commitment of the Kingdom in favour of the continent in all strategic spheres namely food security, sustainable development and peace and security.

The event was well attended by the Group of African Ambassadors in Ghana, former High Commissioners of Ghana in Morocco, members of the Ghana Parliament, officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, members of the Ghana Morocco Old students Association and members of the Moroccan Community in Ghana.