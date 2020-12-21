The quest of the youth to start and grow a successful business has received a boost with the launch of a book on start-up for entrepreneurs in Kumasi.

The book titled, “Easy Start-Up For Entrepreneurs” seeks to guide persons planning to start their businesses on how to avoid basic mistakes.

It was authored by Siddick Abdul-Razak and Musfira Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer and Programme Manager of SAR Consult, a Kumasi-based business consultancy firm.

Contents of the 109-page book, among other things, explain how young graduates and business-minded people can create employment opportunities for others through innovation.

It also addresses challenges business people face in putting together business plans and the discipline required to strictly adhere to it to achieve set targets.

Mr Abdul-Razak told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the launch that the book also sought to unearth the entrepreneurial skills in graduates to lead job creation in the private sector.

He said the book offered graduates with business background with practical ideas on how to transition from business students to successful entrepreneurs.

“The challenge we have realised is that most of the time graduates after leaving the university find it difficult to start something on their own so we put together this book to address the problem,” he stated.

He recommended the book for owners of new businesses and university graduates aspiring to start a business.