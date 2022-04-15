Book without borders registers 1,000 children under NHIS

Book without borders Foundation, non-governmental organisation has registered more than 1,000 children under 12 years into the National Health Insurance Scheme at the Korle Bu Community.

The Foundation, chaired by Nicholas Buamah, a 10-year-old boy donated GHC9,000.00 to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to register and renew children into the scheme.

Master Buamah, the benefactor, who had earlier presented the amount said he was concerned about the healthcare needs of the children in the community, thus, on his own, raised the money on YouTube to help them get access to healthcare.

Mr Bernard Brown, Greater Accra Regional Director of NHIA who led the team in the exercise thanked the boy and his foundation for the initiative and said over 1,000 children would be enrolled at the end.

He advised parents and guardians whose children were beneficiaries to take loving care of the cards and put them into effective use.

Also in attendance were Mr Titus Sorey, Deputy Director for Membership and Regional Operations, Mr Oswald Essuah Mensah, Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs Directorate, Madam Lydia Adjei Tutu, Greater Accra Relations Officer, and Nii L. Borketey Bortey, District Manager for Ablekuma Office.

Books Without Borders, a nonprofit founded by Nicholas Buamah and his mother Danielle started off as an initiative to help get Nicholas’ books into the hands of children in Ghana.

Nicholas was able to recruit some of his friends, who just so happen to be authors also, to donate their books as well.

Since then, this initiative has evolved from just sending books to Ghana to now wanting to build libraries and computer laboratories throughout the African Continent.