Bookmate, MTN Ghana bring e-reading service to Ghana  

Bookmate, a subscription-based e-book service, in partnership with MTN Ghana has launched a social e-reading service as part of the opening of the 20th Ghana International Book Fair, in Accra.

With the launch, Ghanaian readers will now have access to Bookmate’s huge library of e-books and audiobooks in 16 languages, including English and French.

A joint statement issued in Accra said the library includes a wide variety of genres, from fiction and non-fiction to children’s books and audiobooks.

It said a huge selection of international literature from most popular book publishers all over the world was offered together with popular editions from Ghanaian book publishers, such as Smartline Publishers, Adaex Educational Publications and others.

”We are excited to launch Bookmate in Ghana, and to partner with MTN,” Mr. Andrew Baev, Chief Executive Officer of Bookmate said.

He said, “We believe that Bookmate’s e-reading service will offer Ghanaian readers a great way to discover and enjoy books, and we are committed to providing them with the best possible reading experience.”

He said: “The growing popularity of e-books makes this partnership timely,” he added.

Mr. Baev said Bookmate was available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. Readers can subscribe to Bookmate for a daily, weekly, or monthly fee, which gives them access to the entire library of books.

He said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bookmate as a safe alternative to visiting bookstores and libraries had grown by almost 60 percent globally. In its vast catalog, everyone would find something for themselves.

The launch of Bookmate in Ghana is part of the company’s ongoing expansion into new markets and Bookmate is currently available in over 20 countries, and the company plans to launch in several more countries this year.

Mr. Dario Bianchi, MTN Ghana Chief Digital Officer said: “Digitalization has made reading an enriching experience, bringing multiple books to the readers device in record time.”

He said the MTN is excited about the investments made over time and how these investments are creating meaningful partnerships that add value to our customers’ lives.