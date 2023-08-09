Bookworm Flies 5 Winners Out To Kenya

Management of Bookworm Reality Show in collaboration with parents of contestants have flown five of their previous winners to Kenya and Dubai this Friday.

The ten-day trip forms part of the contestants winning package and it offers them the opportunity to explore and embark on educational programs.

” This is in fulfillment of our pledge to fly our winners out; thanks to our official travel and tour partner- Adansi Travel tours for the support,” said Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku founder of Bookworm Reality Show.

The CEO of Bookworm Reality Show mentioned that plans are in place to roll out exchange programs with European countries and other parts of the world.

” This will be a permanent feature on our program’s calendar, it is aimed at giving the kids the right platform to secure a better future for themselves,” he added.