Boomerang, an Accra based entertainment hub, will on Wednesday, December 16, launch its ‘Magic Makers’ series in Accra as part of fun activities for children during the festive period.

The ‘Magic Makers’ is a video series where children get to celebrate important dates and magical moments, showcasing their wildest and imaginative ideas with other Boomerang viewers.

“With this hectic year coming to an end, the time that all children have been waiting for has arrived, and Boomerang is here to make sure that the celebrations are a lot more special,” a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Tuesday.

The ‘Magic Makers’ series would celebrate the rich, diverse culture and heritage of four Pan African countries namely Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The series had a fun compilation of video testimonials where fans across Africa could find out how children from the four different countries celebrated the special holidays with their families amidst different traditions and festivities.

“The Magic Makers video clips will also drive fans to Boomerangafrica.com where they will find the testimonials packed with colourful ideas for cool festive crafts from across the continent, as well as fun tips on how to best celebrate this magical season,” it added.

The statement said some local crafts for the children to wear during the festive season, which represented Ghana’s rich heritage, included Zig and Sharko and Papa Bronya’s colourful dot-to-dot colouring-in beach picture and Master Moley’s multi-coloured crepe paper Christmas neck piece.

The festive celebration would also see the use of Kenyan-inspired Scooby-Doo Sunset Christmas Tree decoration, which represented a true Maasai African sunset, and Tom and Jerry’s Christmas House made with Popsicle sticks to showcase the beauty and culture of Kenyan festivities.

“Inspired by the traditional culture and arts of the people in Nigeria, Scooby-Doo’s Traditional African Mask made from a paper plate, paint and lots of bibs and bobs, as well as Looney Tunes’ Bugs Bunny woven palm wreath to decorate a front door with festive cheer will keep all little ones busy,” it said.

Some exciting South African crafts included Zig and Sharko’s Watermelon craft extravaganza and Tom and Jerry’s macaroni decoration that allowed children to make their own Christmas tree with Tom and Jerry as the star on the top.

The “Magic Makers” festive season would be live and aired on Boomerang, DSTV Channel 302 and Boomerang’s Africa’s webpage.