Boost & Mastercard Foundations Launches Sua Adepam Project

Boost Foundation in partnership with MasterCard foundation has launched the SUA ADEPAM project selecting 65 Ghanaian youth to be trained with soft hand skills to eradicate poverty and to provide job opportunities for individuals who are ready to learn sewing but can’t fund. This is event took place on 3rd August 2023 at Accra.

Boost Foundation is a Ghanaian based non-profit organization with an objective to empower vulnerable women and youth to improve their livelihood through appropriate and affordable alternatives. The Sua Adepam is a project that seeks to equip young women and men with the skills and knowledge they need to access and expand economic opportunities that are available to them. Specifically, the project is targeted at individuals who are interested in learning how to sew but do not have the financial capacity to put themselves through fashion school or training.

Speaking, the Executive Director for Boost Foundation Asst. Prof. Dr. Cynthia Addae stated that the programme has already been implemented in Kintampo and Kumasi and is now being launched in Greater Accra. The director noted that the project covers all equipment for those selected for the Sua Adepam project. These include items such as sewing machines, accessories like specimen album, measuring tape, scissors, machine oil, needles and pins, etc. The project also covers the training fees and a monthly allowance of 300 cedis for eighteen months.

In acknowledging MasterCard Foundation for their partnership for the Sua Adepam project, Dr. Cynthia included that “MasterCard Foundation Ghana through its Young Africa Works initiative is committed to building a network of entrepreneurs and an innovative community of change-makers in alignment with employment strategies set by the Ghanaian government. Hence, the goal of the Young Africa Works initiative is to enable thirty (30) million young people to secure work by 2030. With a focus on young entrepreneurial women, MasterCard Foundation seeks to provide future business leaders with access to business development skills, financing, and marketplaces. “This current project is intended to support the realization of the Foundation’s Young Africa Works goal”.

Project Monitoring & Evaluation Lead, Madam Patricia Antwi Boasiako, also advised trainees to make use of this opportunity wisely in achieving a great future to make Boost Foundation and MasterCard Foundation proud. Madam Patricia also indicated that Masters should train these young ones with love and passion, by not using trainees as housemaids and other exploits of their own interest because they are to be trained for a purpose and also there will be a monthly check up on these trainees to gather information about some of the challenges and progress within the 18 months training.