BOPP announces closure of register and payment of interim dividend

BOPP announces for the information of the general investing public the payment of an interim dividend of GHS1.3247 per share for the 2023 financial year.

Qualifying date

All shareholders registered in the books of BOPP at the close of business on Wednesday,

November 22, 2023, will qualify for the interim dividend.

Closure of Register

The Register of shareholders will be closed from Thursday, November 23, 2023, to

Friday, November 24, 2023 (both dates inclusive).

Ex-Dividend Date

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Monday, November 20,

2023. Consequently, an investor purchasing BOPP shares before this date will be entitled

to the interim dividend. However, an investor buying BOPP shares on or after Monday,

November 20, 2023, will not be entitled to the interim dividend.

Dividend Payment Date

The interim dividend will be paid on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.