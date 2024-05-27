Boresah Royal Foundation and US Army Collaborate on Sanitation in Savannah Region

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 6, which advocates for universal access to clean water and sanitation, the Boresah Royal Foundation, in partnership with the US Army, has initiated efforts to improve sanitation in Daboya, situated in the Savannah region of Ghana.

Under the framework of the US Army Flintlock 2024 initiative, the Women Peace and Security division of the US army led a community-wide clean-up exercise and Schools Sanitation Summit, aiming to address environmental challenges and promote hygiene awareness.

Queen Boresah Fantevie, recognized as a Champion of Gender-based Violence by the U.S. Embassy Ghana in 2022, has been instrumental in advocating for women’s rights and spearheading initiatives against gender-based violence. Her collaboration with the Embassy has been pivotal in advancing these causes.

The paramount chief of Wasipe traditional area, HRM Wasipewura Yakubu Anyame Kabasagya II, provided unwavering support for the event, rallying various stakeholders including women and youth groups, schools, Zoomlion, and government agencies.

During the event, participants were urged to maintain cleanliness and proper waste disposal practices, with a commitment to ending waste dumping in the White Volta river that flows through the community. The director of Environmental Health highlighted the need for adequate logistics to enhance their operations, calling on organizations like the Boresah Royal Foundation for support.

In a significant gesture, the Boresah Royal Foundation donated essential sanitation equipment such as dustbins, wheelbarrows, brooms, and shovels to the traditional council, schools, environmental health office, and Zoomlion.

The Schools Sanitation Summit featured poetry and art competitions focused on environmental pollution, with students tasked to become ambassadors of sanitation and peace in their community.

Kathryn M. Maitrejean, Women, Peace and Security Planner of the US Army Flintlock 2024, commended the community’s efforts and pledged ongoing support to improve the well-being of women and children.

In her closing remarks, Queen Boresah Fantevie expressed gratitude for the partnership with the US Army WPS division and the community’s enthusiastic participation. Emphasizing the alignment with SDG goals 5 and 6, she reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and environmental sustainability, emphasizing the global significance of combating climate change.

The collaboration between the Boresah Royal Foundation and the US Army underscores the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges and promoting gender equality for a sustainable future.