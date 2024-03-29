Boresah Royal Foundation Celebrates International Women’s Day

Boresah Royal Foundation has called on governments to empower women to participate in politics, science, economics, and other facets of national development.

Women and girls are considered to have made great gains – demolishing barriers, dismantling stereotypes, and driving progress toward a more just and equal world. Yet, they face various obstacles in their quest. Billions of women and girls face marginalization, injustice, and discrimination, while the persistent epidemic of violence against women disgraces humanity according to the United Nations.

According to the Executive Director of the foundation, Queen Boresah Fantevie when women and other minority groups are empowered it promotes innovation and creativity necessary for national development.

She said this on the back of the commemoration of International Women’s Day and a Women’s Conference held at Saduase, a community in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

While highlighting the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, she underscored the need for stakeholders to target and fight economic disempowerment.

“To promote women’s empowerment, we must invest in programmes and initiatives that will contribute to ending violence and stigmatization against women, and drive women’s inclusion in leadership roles, peace-building, and climate action. I implore stakeholders to be deliberate on Women’s rights promotion because this proves a path to fair, peaceful, prosperous societies”, she said.

To commemorate this year’s celebration, the Boresah Royal Foundation held its 3rd edition of the Savannah Women’s Conference.

Key Stakeholders at the event include Marie Stopes International, represented by Madam Eunice Kufoalor, Department of Social Welfare represented by the District Director Madam Theresa Kutu.

Other speakers include Mrs. Felicia Yeboah Dafeamekpor, an educationist, Madam Gertrude Awauh Peasah, a retired public health nurse, and Dr.Patience Akude, a retired Chief Medical Officer of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital.

Also in attendance were elders and the queen of the Sadause community Naa Dede Obrempong.

The event which was held in Accra on March 8, 2024, saw the show of talent from students of the Sasaabi and the Saduase KKMA schools through wonderful performances.