British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a new round of coronavirus measures on Monday, after a jump in cases in northern England.

British media reported Johnson was due to chair the government’s emergency committee Cobra in the morning to determine the new measures, followed by a briefing with health authorities.

In an address to parliament in the afternoon, Johnson is expected to announce a new three-tier system, dividing England into zones of medium, high or very high risk depending on the number of coronavirus cases.

Pubs and restaurants in northern England are expected to close, with two thirds of workers’ wages to be paid by the government under a new scheme unveiled on Friday.

Parts of northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are already subject to local restrictions, with variations in each.

Britain reported 12,872 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, of which 10,383 were recorded in England, according to government statistics.