Borussia Dortmund Coach, Otto Addo re-ignites Books and Boots Passion in Nima 

Coach Otto Addo was the toast of Nima residents, a vibrant and diverse suburb in the Ghanaian capital Accra on New Year’s eve.

The immediate past head trainer of Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar and current development coach at Borussia Dortmund in Germany, was the special guest at Books and Boots African Grassroots Soccer Project launch.

Over the years, Books and Boots in partnership with Active Minds Reading Club have joined forces to inspire hundreds of aspiring juvenile footballers in Ghana.

Active Minds role in particular has been to educate the children on how to balance playing out their football dreams and passion with education by paying more attention to reading and writing in order to keep their dreams alive.

Accordingly, Otto Addo stressed on the importance of education in modern day life for any young aspiring footballer.

“Education is a critical tool to help you remain focused, organized and disciplined which are ingredients to help you play at the highest professional level”.

Addressing dozens of excited participants, coaches, parents and reading volunteers, Otto Addo promised to support future events as best he can.

The 31st December event wrapped up activities marking the 10th anniversary of Books and Boots although the community tours first commenced in 2008.

The founder of Active Minds Reading Mrs Rita Takyi-Agyen donated reading material and announced that 2023 would be a busy year for her organization.

Coca Cola sponsored the event with an assortment of soft drinks for the children and their Predator Energy drinks for volunteers, coaches the media and Nima community observers.

Madam Babsy Badu, the Area sales manager of Coca Cola Accra West territory, gave assurances that her outfit would continue to support community based events and projects such as the Grassroots Community Soccer Project of Books and Boots.

Other partners of the event was Lead Me Soccer Club, Broadway Entertainment of Nima, Ghana Volunteers Brigade and iMax Media.