In recent times, there has arisen a notion that the best thing young people in Africa can do with the internet is to engage in scam or fraud.

Global media platforms have carried stories on young scammers especially from Africa, who have been abusing the use of the internet for their selfish gains, thereby exposing the continent to international ridicule.

The rise of negative reporting around “African internet scams” has fostered a moral panic around internet use and, in some cases, deprived young Africans from numerous opportunities about the use of the internet.

It is against this background that the Bosch Alumni Network (BAC) has launched the “Internet4Good Project” to sensitize and encourage young Africans from around the world to share their positive experiences about the positive use of the internet to inspire others and project a better image on the online platform.

BAC is a German organisation, which drives positive change in society.

According to Onyidamola Adebogye, the team leader of the ‘I4G’, the video story contest aimed at contributing to a positive narrative about the use of the internet among young people in Africa.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the sidelines of a virtual launch of the contest that the positive use of the internet outweighed the negative, hence the need to motivate young people in Africa to use the platform for productive purposes.

The contest, she added covered the use of the internet for personal development, advocacy and entrepreneurship and opened up to young people in Africa between 18 and 30 years.

Prizes, she said ranged between 100 and 150 Euros, while entries were expected to be submitted by October 18, 2020.