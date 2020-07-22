Germany’s Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world’s largest auto parts suppliers, has established a new division to merge all areas related to automotive electronics and software, the Gerlingen-based company announced on Tuesday.

By 2021, the new division, called Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, would employ around 17,000 people at more than 40 locations and in over 20 countries and regions, according to Bosch.

Traditional software engineering in individual units was “increasingly coming up against its limits,” Bosch noted. However, the company believed that software would play the “key role” in the cars of the future.

The “core task” of the new division would be to “make the complexity of electronic systems controllable. In addition, the systems will have to be as reliable as possible,” said Bosch board member Harald Kroeger.

In addition, new developments were to be put on the road “significantly faster” in the future, according to Bosch. The company is expecting the market for software-intensive electronic systems to grow by about 15 percent annually until 2030. Enditem

Advertisements