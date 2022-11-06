Bosheba Electricals donates streetlights to Christian Service University College

Bosheba Electricals, dealers in electrical appliances and installation in Kumasi, has donated four streetlights worth GHC8,000.00 to the Christian Service University College (CSUC) to improve security on the campus.

The donation follows an appeal by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in pursuit of a project dubbed: “Brighten Your Corner,” which seeks to illuminate the campus and the immediate environment.

It aims at improving security and protection of students from being attacked by criminals, especially during the night, by replacing all malfunctioning streetlights in and around the University.

Mr Joel Nana Yaw Mensah, a representative of Bosheba Electricals, who presented the streetlights to the SRC, said the donation was the company’s little contribution to ensure safety in the school.

He said the company had a responsibility to give back to society and there could not have been a better way to do that than to support education.

Mr Emmanuel Amegavi Sosu, the SRC President, CSUC, who received the donation on behalf of the University, commended the company for responding to their appeal to support a worthy cause.

He said apart from improving visibility and security in the community, the lights would also facilitate academic and extra-curricular activities.

He appealed to other benevolent organisations and corporate bodies to support the SRC to implement its policies geared towards creating student-friendly environment for effective academic work.