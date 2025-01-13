Boso Traditional Area Destools Amankrado For Defiling, Impregnating 14year-Old JHS Student

In a significant development within the traditional governance of the Boso-Gua Traditional Area in Ghana’s Eastern Region, Simon Kwame Oteng has been officially destooled as Amankrado.

The announcement was made by the Boso-Gua Royal Amankrado Families in collaboration with the three Royal Kingsmen Families—Asirifi Abosi of the Afunya Kwame Clan, Ofori Aduama of the Osose Family Clan, and Opanyin Opare of the Dankwah Clan.

The decision, described as unanimous and irrevocable, follows allegations of serious breaches of the sacred oath of allegiance Oteng swore as Amankrado.

One of the allegations under police investigation involves a case of defilement.

The Royal Families have stated that if Oteng is found guilty, they will impose additional traditional sanctions, including permanent banishment from Boso-Gua lands.

The victim (name withheld), a 14 years old ‘Lady Galga’ as given to her by the Mankralo, according to investigation is a JHS student of the Salvation Army Child Development Center in Boso.

The case was officially reported to the Akosombo Divisional Police Command by Bright Mantey and currently being handled by DOVSU Headquarters.

Per the complaint lodged at the police, the complainant stated that his niece ‘Lady Galga’, claimed she the Mankralo forcibly had sex with her about five months ago in her father’s room at Boso leading to the pregnancy.

However, the destoolment of the Mankralo is rooted in traditional infractions rather than solely in matters of Ghanaian law, though the Royal Families have referred some concerns to law enforcement for further investigation.

Breaches of Tradition and Leadership

According to the press release issued by the Royal Families, Oteng’s actions were deemed contrary to the customs and norms of the Boso-Gua people, eroding public trust in his leadership.

While the specifics of these infractions were not disclosed, they are said to include potential violations of Ghanaian law, which are under police investigation.

In line with tradition, Oteng’s sacred stool name has been withheld to preserve its honor for future successors.

The Royal Families emphasized the need to maintain the sanctity of the stool, stating that the necessary rites and rituals had been performed to sever Oteng’s ties to his former role.

Call for Recognition Withdrawal

The destoolment, effective immediately, was formally communicated to Traditional Authorities, the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, and the National House of Chiefs, with a clear directive that Oteng no longer represents the Boso-Gua Traditional Area.

The Royal Families have called on all stakeholders to withdraw any recognition, authority, or privileges previously associated and accorded with his position.

Succession Plans Underway…

The Royal Families reassured the community and stakeholders that efforts to identify and enstool a new Amankrado are already underway. A successor will be duly nominated and introduced in accordance with traditional protocols.

This decision underscores the importance of accountability and adherence to practices as well as traditional norms in the Boso-Gua community.

It also highlights the Royal Families’ commitment to preserving the dignity and sanctity of the stool for future generations in Boso.

Information however is that, there has been attempts on the life of the 14-year-.old girl hence, she is being kept in hiding out of the community to protect her and the unborn baby.

Source from the Traditional council indicate that, Asafoatse Obiri, Nana Osei Nyarko and Gyantuahene, Nana Nyarko Yeboah all seem to be silent on all these happening which boil down to tarnish deeply into the root of the Traditional Area.

Pix: Simon Kwame Oteng – destooled Amankrado