Bosomtwe MP Aids Adum Traders After Fire

Former Education Minister and Bosomtwe Member of Parliament Yaw Osei Adutwum visited the Blue Light area of Adum in Kumasi after a major fire on 21 March 2025 left dozens of shops damaged and goods worth millions of cedis destroyed.

At the scene on 10 April, Mr Adutwum offered tangible support by donating GH¢100,000 and delivering 200 bags of cement to the affected traders. In a message shared on Facebook, he expressed deep sorrow that years of hard work and investment had been lost in one night.

He underscored the need for enhanced fire safety education in markets and public spaces and called on traders to work closely with authorities during the rebuilding process. His visit and relief measures are part of broader efforts to restore commercial activity in one of Kumasi’s busiest trading zones.

This intervention reflects the increasing recognition that coordinated political leadership and community engagement play a vital role in mitigating the impact of urban disasters and fostering resilience in the recovery phase.