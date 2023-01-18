BOST begins distributing exercise books to 19,000 students, pupils

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) are distributing exercise books to a total of 19,000 students and pupils in 54 schools located in communities within its catchment area across the country.

A total of 100,000 exercise books have been procured for the exercise where each of the beneficiaries are being given five books to support their education.

The distribution exercise began on Tuesday at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region where students and pupils of 16 Junior High (JHS) and Primary Schools around the Buipe Depot of BOST were to benefit.

Mr Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at BOST, and Mr Salifu Natogmah Acheampong, Manager, Corporate Communications at BOST, who presented some of the exercise books to Buipe D/A JHS, and Buipe D/A Primary School to kick-start the exercise, said it was to support the beneficiaries to have sound education.

Mr Antwi-Dadzie said: “The exercise books are very unique. They are branded with the BOST details and have information about BOST. So, we believe that the children in the communities should grow up knowing about BOST and what BOST is also able to do for them.”

He added that, “as part of BOST’s Educational Policy, we have a scholarship scheme where we are sponsoring 50 needy-but-brilliant students from all the BOST impacted communities. As we speak, 50 of them are pursuing first degree courses in engineering at the University of Mines and Technology.”

He said: “We believe that one of the best ways to support the community and the children in the community is education. Each child belongs to the community and if we impact their education, they will grow to become better people and they can also come back and give to the communities.”

Mr Dogor Hope Kwame, Headmaster of Buipe D/A JHS expressed gratitude to BOST for the support saying the items had come at the right time when the students needed them to enhance teaching and learning.

Madam Yakubu Abiba, Headmistress of Buipe D/A Primary School said the school was full of needy pupils, who, sometimes did not have exercise books, a situation, which affected teaching and learning.

She thanked BOST for the gesture, saying the support was a great relief to the pupils.