BOST CEO Is Energy Personality Of The Year

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company, formerly BOST, took away two prestigious awards at the seventh edition of the Ghana Energy Awards.

At an event held on Friday November 17th 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the company was announced as the Petroleum Company of the year whilst its CEO, Mr. Edwin Alfred Provencal emerged as the Energy Perosnality of the Year.

The Guest of Honour at the event, H.E. President Akufo Addo praised the entities and personalities who emerged atops for their wonderful contributions towards advancing the energy sector of the company which is a major catalyst for any real economic progression.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Provencal praised the board and management team of the company for their wonderful contributions towards turning around the fortunes of the company. He assured that there is no turning back and State Owned Enterprises have what it takes to be profitable as evidenced by the performance of BOST over the last couple of years.

In other news, the company won the SSI Sustainability and Operational Excellence Award at the Sustainability and Social Investments Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel also on Friday 17th November 2023.

The count seems not the end as the company gets washed with recognitions on both the domestic and international fronts for its wonderful turnaround under the leadership of Edwin Alfred Provencal.