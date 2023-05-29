BOST MD Receives “Exemplary Brand Leadership Award”

The Managing Director of the BULK OIL STORAGE & TRANSPORTATION LIMITED COMPANY (BOST), Mr. Edwin Provençal has received the much anticipated “Exemplary Brand Leadership Award” by Brand Ghana.

Mr. Provençal received the award at the 2ND National Brands Innovation Summit & Awards Ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra Last Night.

The National Brands Summit also recognised BOST as an entity on its own as it gained entry into the “Top 20 Public Brands” category in Ghana under the stewardship of Mr. Provençal.

The MD, who was not at the ceremony to receive the award himself as he was out of town on an official engagement, was represented by some senior management staff led by his Deputy, Mr. Moses Mensah Asem and supported by Mr. Augustine Appiah, the General Manager in charge of HR & Administration, Mrs Harriet Amoah, General Counsel & Head of Legal Services amongst others.

These are happy times in an epic proportion at BOST under the leadership of Mr. Provençal as the company continues to enjoy stellar growth and with it comes with National and International Business Awards.

The company is in the forefront of the “Gold for Oil” policy of the government delivering its mandate under difficult international economic conditions.

The BOST BRAND under Mr. Provençal has gained national recognition and acceptance due to innovative policy initiatives he brought to bear on the operations of the company.