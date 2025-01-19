BOST Senior Staff Union Congratulates Afetsi Awoonor on Appointment as Managing Director

The Senior Staff Union of the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Afetsi Awonoor on his recent appointment as the Managing Director of the company.

With a wealth of experience, Mr. Awonoor is seen as a highly capable leader who will play a crucial role in steering BOST towards a bright and prosperous future. The Union, recognizing the importance of effective leadership, has pledged its full support and cooperation to Mr. Awonoor and his leadership team. Together, they are committed to achieving BOST’s strategic goals and continuing its integral role in Ghana’s energy sector.

The Union also expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency the President for making such a strategic appointment. The decision reflects the President’s dedication to placing highly qualified individuals in key leadership roles within Ghana’s critical institutions, ensuring continued progress and development.

As Mr. Awonoor steps into this important role, the Senior Staff Union warmly welcomes him to the BOST family. They extend their best wishes for his success in leading the company, confident that his leadership will help BOST maintain its essential contribution to Ghana’s ongoing development.

Find below the full statement

Congratulatory message to new BOST MD