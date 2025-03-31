BOST Strengthens Partnership with SONABHY to Enhance Regional Energy Security

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has renewed its collaboration with Burkina Faso’s National Hydrocarbons Company (SONABHY) to bolster cross-border petroleum trade and fortify sub-regional energy security.

The renewed partnership follows the restoration of diplomatic ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso, facilitated by President John Dramani Mahama. At a high-level meeting in Accra, both state-owned enterprises agreed to establish a joint technical team to assess BOST’s operational capacity and explore new avenues for efficiency and growth.

The collaboration is expected to optimize the flow of petroleum products from Ghana to Burkina Faso by leveraging key infrastructure such as BOST’s Bolgatanga Depot and SONABHY’s newly acquired Blue Ocean Terminal in Tema. This initiative aims to enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce operational costs while ensuring a stable fuel supply for Burkina Faso.

BOST’s Managing Director, Afetsi Awoonor, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting SONABHY’s energy demands, emphasizing Ghana’s strategic role as a regional energy hub. “BOST remains dedicated to deepening cooperation with SONABHY to facilitate petroleum trade and establish a resilient supply chain in the sub-region,” Mr. Awoonor stated. He highlighted the strategic use of pipelines, river barges, and critical depots in ensuring efficient fuel distribution across both nations.

SONABHY’s Managing Director, Wendpanga Aimé, echoed the importance of the partnership, emphasizing his company’s financial and operational strength. “With a capital base of 20 billion CFA Francs, SONABHY is well-positioned to invest in long-term trade agreements with BOST. This partnership is essential in ensuring a stable and cost-effective petroleum supply for Burkina Faso,” Mr. Aimé noted.

Beyond petroleum trade, Burkina Faso has also sought increased electricity exports from Ghana to mitigate its power deficit. As part of the engagement, Burkina Faso’s Energy Minister, Yacouba Zabré Gouba, along with SONABHY officials and executives from the country’s power utility, toured BOST’s Bolgatanga Depot and GRIDCo’s Navrongo substation.

The Burkina Faso delegation appealed to Ghana for an expanded power supply to their national grid, citing the need for reliable electricity to drive economic growth. In response, Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with BOST and GRIDCo, will evaluate the feasibility of increasing electricity transmission to Burkina Faso, further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation.

This renewed engagement underscores the growing interdependence between Ghana and Burkina Faso in the energy sector, reinforcing broader objectives of regional economic integration and security.