BOST Tugboat Rehabilitation Project Faces Allegations of Mismanagement and Financial Misconduct

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) is embroiled in a growing controversy over the rehabilitation of a tugboat at its Akosombo office.

A multimillion-cedi contract awarded for the project in October 2022 has drawn scrutiny, as the work seems to have made little progress, despite the expenditure of nearly 6 million Ghana cedis.

Sources familiar with the project suggest that, although the contract was initially intended to last for five months, it has now dragged on for nearly two years without tangible results. Despite the colossal sum spent, the tugboat remains unfit for service, even after BOST management reportedly pressured workers to force the vessel into motion at least once in a bid to justify the maintenance costs. Critics argue that this action was intended to create a defense against potential investigations into the project’s financial waste.

A letter from BOST’s Managing Director, Edwin Provencal, dated October 14, 2022, confirms that a contract worth GHS 5,653,455.62 was awarded to M&B Limited, led by Bernardson A. Akolgo, for the repair of the tugboat, modification of discharge pipelines, and installation of pumps at Akosombo. The letter outlined the requirements for the contractor to provide performance security and bond within a specified timeframe. However, what has followed seems to be a string of inefficiencies and lack of progress.

Insiders allege that BOST management is attempting to cover up the project’s failures by offering incentives to managers at the Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC), allegedly to assign crew members to the tugboat to simulate readiness for a voyage. These efforts, critics claim, are an attempt to divert attention from the mounting scandal.

Eyewitness reports from the Akosombo site have painted a grim picture of the project’s status. Beyond basic tasks such as installing non-functional navigational equipment, performing oil changes, and painting the vessel, no substantial work has been carried out. Alarmingly, staff have raised concerns about the identity of the contractor, with reports suggesting that the figurehead may not even exist, or is a mere front for BOST management’s in-house handling of the project.

Adding to the controversy, a General Manager at BOST is said to have personally supplied equipment and logistics for the oil changes, raising further questions about the transparency of procurement processes and the potential conflict of interest.

With taxpayers’ money seemingly wasted on a project that shows no signs of completion, there are growing calls for an independent investigation into BOST’s handling of the tugboat rehabilitation. The public demands accountability for what many see as a failure of both oversight and governance, with many questioning how the company could allow such a critical project to spiral into a financial and operational disaster.