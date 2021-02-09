The Boakye Tromo Senior High and Technical School (BOSTEC) in the Tano North Municipality is bedevilled with lack of educational infrastructure, slowing down students’ enrolment and impeding progress of the school.

Since the implementation of the government flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme and the Double Track System, the school located at Duayaw-Nkwanta has not benefited from a single physical infrastructure development.

School authorities say inadequate furniture, lack of standard dormitories for boys and girls, assembly hall, teachers’ bungalows, classroom blocks, proper sanitary facilities, and standard library were huge challenges which required urgent attention to push effective academic work.

That notwithstanding, Mr Benjamin Kwarteng, the Headmaster of the school described the school’s performance in the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as encouraging, saying 96.5 per cent of students who sat for the WASSCE last year qualified for tertiary institution.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Mr Kwarteng said the unpleasant situation had compelled authorities to convert classrooms into boys and girls dormitories, while most boarding students slept on the bare floor.

He explained students’ population kept increasing since the introduction of the FSHS programme, adding currently it had 1,200 students.

The school, Mr Kwarteng said urgently needed students’ beds, furniture and classrooms and dormitories, and appealed to the government to intervene to position it well to admit more students.

He expressed appreciation to Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency for providing the school with a kitchen and dining hall, which was being used as an assembly hall as well, and commended the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for supporting infrastructure development in the school.