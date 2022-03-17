Botswana adjusts COVID-19 protocols to spur tourism

Prospects are looking good for Botswana’s tourism industry as the southern African country adjusted its COVID-19 restrictions last month, an official said Tuesday night.

“The tourism industry is the biggest beneficiary of this adjustment, as the likelihood of Botswana being red listed by first world countries on the basis of their COVID-19 risk analysis is now low,” Sethomo Lelatisitswe, Botswana’s Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, said in parliament.

As of Feb. 14 this year, travellers to Botswana need to produce proof of being fully vaccinated to gain entry to the nation for its flora and fauna, especially in the northern part of the diamond-rich country.

Considering Botswana’s high vaccination coverage estimated at 60.29 percent of the population, Lelatisitswe said Botswana is deemed safe.

He said high vaccination coverage should be attractive to investors and tourists due to the vaccine safety net the country has created for itself.

According to Lelatisitswe, Botswana is in alignment with countries towards ongoing moves to completely ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Botswana has so far reported 304,706 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 2, 673 related death. Enditem