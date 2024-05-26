Botswana Advocates for Quality Education Across African Nations

Botswanan Minister of Foreign Affairs Lemogang Kwape on Saturday called on African countries to ensure that every young African has access to quality education.

Every year on May 25, Botswana joins other countries across the continent and around the world to celebrate Africa Day. The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century.”

“Education is the cornerstone of every development. We must ensure that every young African has access to quality education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world,” said Kwape in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

He underlined the need to overcome educational challenges such as poverty, gender inequality and regional disparities. “By doing so, we can tap into the full potential of the young and enable them to make important contributions to the continent and the fast-changing global economy,” said Kwape.

Kwape said the day commemorates Africa’s joint journey, shared accomplishments, and forever dedication to the goals of unity, peace and progress. It also reflects on the progress that has been made and renews the commitment to pan-African ideas and principles.

The Botswanan government has allocated the largest share of the proposed 2024-2025 recurrent budget of 15.5 billion pula (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars), or 24 percent of the overall budget, to fund a variety of needs, including food and books for students.