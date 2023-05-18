Botswana aims for water security by 2024

Botswana is expected to address the water shortage issue by 2024, an official said Tuesday.

“To address the water shortage issue, we are constructing North-South pipelines that will be connected to Mmamashia Water Treatment, which will then be able to distribute water to various parts of the country,” said Minister of Lands and Water Affairs Kefentse Mzwinila, while touring the Goodhope sub-district water supply scheme on Tuesday in Goodhope, Botswana’s southern district.

All water projects under national development plans are expected to be completed by 2024, allowing Botswana to achieve water security with clean, high-quality water, according to Mzwinila. Enditem