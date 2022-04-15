Botswana and Mozambique agree to broaden scope of bilateral cooperation

Botswana and Mozambique have agreed to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, transportation and communications, tourism, defense and security, as well as art and culture.

The statement was made by Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi Wednesday during a press conference at the President’s Office in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, following a meeting with Mozambique’s President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who arrived in Botswana Wednesday to begin a three-day state visit.

President Masisi said that Botswana would begin training security personnel in the security sector, as well as provide opportunities for Mozambicans to study in Botswana and improve the delivery of veterinary medications produced by the Botswana Vaccine Institute.

President Nyusi praised Botswana for sending troops to assist his country in fighting insurgents in Cabo Delgado province, saying that terrorism is a concern, but since the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed troops to Mozambique, stability has begun to be restored.

Mozambique and Botswana have good political and bilateral relations and, as a result, need to strengthen economic ties, said Nyusi, adding that the two countries could look into livestock production because Botswana’s beef is well-known around the world. Enditem