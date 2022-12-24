Botswana banks on vaccinations as new COVID-19 infections rise

New COVID-19 cases are rising again in Botswana, even as the southern African country banks on vaccinations to prevent another round of restrictions, an official said Friday.

Over the past month, Botswana’s positivity rate has risen from zero to an average of 11.2 percent, the level that the World Health Organization (WHO) often considers threatening, according to Christopher Nyanga, the spokesperson for Botswana’s Ministry of Health.

“We are seeing an increase in positive cases detected with COVID-19,” said Nyanga, adding that local health authorities announced in its weekly report that 345 cases were recorded between Dec. 16-23.

Nyanga said it is a situation the health authorities are keeping an eye on. He said there have been some testing and vaccination campaigns aimed at reaching many people, especially in the southwestern parts of Botswana.

“We can also add that the increase in positive cases detected as shown in our weekly report is testimony to the fact that COVID-19 is still with us,” he said.

Botswana citizens should therefore remain vigilant all the time, he suggested, before encouraging those who have not yet taken their booster shots to consider doing so at their earliest convenience.

Botswana has recorded 327,820 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 2,786 related deaths. At least 1, 973,122 people have received the first dose while 1,598,002 are fully vaccinated and those who have taken up the booster dose amount to 502,649. Enditem