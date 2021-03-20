Botswana’s flyweight boxer Rajab Mahommed on Friday became the country’s second boxer to notch qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mahommed’s qualification comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force cancelled the remaining qualifying tournaments last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It then decided that continental rankings would be used to decide the remaining slots for the Games. Mahommed, ranked third in Africa in his category managed to go through as the top two in the rankings had already qualified.

Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) Publicity Secretary Taolo Tlouetsile told the media on Friday that the boxer’s qualification will enhance the country’s medal chances at the Olympics.

Mahommed, an African Games champion in 2019, has been training hard in camp despite cancellation of the qualifier tournament and he is in good shape to compete in Japan, Tlouetsile said.

Mahommed is the country’s sixth athlete and the second boxer to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.