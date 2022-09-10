Botswana, Brazil sign deal on exemption of visa

Botswana and Brazil have signed an agreement on the exemption of visa requirements for nationals of the two countries, said a press release from Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation on Wednesday.

Under the deal signed on July 26, 2022, all Batswana people with valid travel documents who do not intend to work, study or reside in Brazil shall be exempt from the requirements to obtain a visa to enter, stay, exit or transit through Brazil. The duration of each stay shall not exceed 90 days within each period of 365 days.

This agreement offers an opportunity for Batswana to travel to and explore Brazil for business, tourism, visiting, or transit purposes. Enditem