Botswana Calls for Africa to Break Trade Barriers and Look Inward

Botswana has issued a clarion call for African nations to prioritize regional trade, lamenting the continent’s continued reliance on external markets despite its vast resources and production potential.

Speaking at a lecture in honour of the late South African diplomat Dr. Aziz Pahad at North-West University on February 25, 2025, Botswana’s Minister of International Relations, Dr. Phenyo Butale, urged African countries to rethink their trade strategies and unlock the untapped potential of intra-African commerce.

“It’s disheartening that Africa still struggles to trade among itself,” Dr. Butale said, pointing to the paradox of African nations exporting high-quality goods to Europe and the U.S. while importing similar products from outside the continent. “We have premium beef in Botswana and South Africa’s North West province, yet Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo buy their beef from Brazil. Does that make sense? It doesn’t.”

His remarks underscored a growing frustration with Africa’s trade dynamics, where only 16% of total trade occurs within the continent—a stark contrast to regions like Europe, where intra-regional trade accounts for 68%. Dr. Butale argued that this over-reliance on external markets stifles economic growth and perpetuates dependency. “We must ask ourselves how to make intra-Africa trade a reality,” he said. “How do we ensure that African countries trade with each other first?”

The call for stronger regional trade ties comes as African nations work to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, a landmark initiative aimed at creating a single continental market. However, progress has been slow, hampered by logistical bottlenecks, regulatory hurdles, and uneven production capacities. Dr. Butale emphasized that overcoming these challenges requires political will and a collective shift in mindset.

Reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Aziz Pahad, a key architect of Africa’s foreign policy, Dr. Butale highlighted the importance of diplomacy and collaboration in driving continental progress. “Dr. Pahad understood that for South Africa to thrive, Africa must thrive,” he said. “He showed us that dialogue, not conflict, is the path to resolution and growth.”

As Africa grapples with global economic headwinds, Dr. Butale’s message resonates as a timely reminder of the continent’s untapped potential. “The question is not whether Africa can trade within itself,” he concluded. “It is whether we are willing to make it happen.” With the AfCFTA as a framework, the challenge now lies in turning rhetoric into action—and ensuring that Africa’s wealth benefits Africans first.