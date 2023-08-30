Botswana calls for enhanced global solidarity in building from COVID-19 lessons

With the globe faced with a multiplicity of problems including worsening poverty and humanitarian crises, there is a critical need for enhanced international collaboration and global solidarity.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana made this call Monday when officially opening the 73rd session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for Africa in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

“As such, and now more than ever, there is a critical need for enhanced international collaboration and global solidarity, building on the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Masisi.

Masisi said the world has just emerged from an unprecedented global health emergency and is currently in the midst of economic recovery.

He said the world is faced with a multiplicity of problems including worsening poverty, humanitarian crises, food insecurity, increasing geo-political instability and climate change among others, which have a negative impact on our health and well-being.

“Moreover, the world is not on track to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals we committed to achieve by 2030,” he said.