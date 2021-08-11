Botswana company to expand tourism market to South Pole

Botswana’s Wilderness Safaris, a tourism outfit, had a deal with White Desert of Antarctica for joint itineraries including South Pole, the two companies announced on Monday.

Wilderness Safaris is a pioneer in conservation tourism, and White Desert has taken the hardship out of exploration and transformed the isolated beauty of Antarctica, offering a rare highlight of visiting the South Pole.

Through the partnership, the companies’ shared guests will enjoy the most awe-inspiring experiences highlighting the best of Africa and Antarctica.

According to the companies, the first two itineraries are set to take place in November and December 2021. Enditem

