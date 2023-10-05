Botswana considers using national ID cards for cross-border travel to Zimbabwe

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday that the government is considering using national identity cards as travel documents between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is our neighbor. We will speak with them to discuss and contemplate a similar agreement like the one in Namibia, which allows the use of identity cards as travel documents,” said Masisi during a meeting in Masunga village in the North-East District of Botswana.

He said passports are expensive, which often prevents people without money from traveling to Botswana and visiting their families.

Masisi and Namibian President Hage Geingob launched the use of national identity cards as cross-border travel documents in February 2023 at the Mamuno border crossing in Botswana.