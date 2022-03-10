Botswana consultant calls for countries to embrace gender equality

Botswana-based gender and development consultant has bemoaned that women are excessively impacted by poverty despite significant contribution to economic and social development.

Speaking in Gaborone on Tuesday at the Botswana Stock Exchange’s (BSE) March Opening Bell Ceremony commemorating International women’s day, Gender and Development Consultant, Elsie Magdaline Alexander called for concerted action across all countries and communities with dedicated resources to empower women of all ages and girls as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Approaching gender equality as a cross-cutting issue in the SDGs requires that gender is included at all stages of policy development, means of implementation, monitoring and accountability,” said Alexander.

She further said gender-equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is essential to achieve peaceful societies, with full human potential and sustainable development.

“Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential that can spur productivity and stimulate the growth of many economies around the world,” she said.

Alexander said women and girls are crucial contributors, implementers and beneficiaries of sustainable development.

“Their empowerment is fundamental to the achievement of the 2030 Development Agenda,” said Alexander, adding that a gender-sensitive approach must be implemented across the entire agenda for the 2030 development agenda to be successful.

This year, the International Women’s Day is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

According to Alexander, the theme is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

Kopano Bolokwe, BSE Head of Product Development said the local bourse has conceptualized a number of policies to safeguard and promote gender-balance such as the sexual harassment policy, remuneration policy which advocates for equal benefits and the maternity or paternity leave policy that ensures paid salary during pregnancy for female employees.

“The BSE has ensured that 50 percent of its senior management positions are occupied by women while 60 percent of women make up the entire staff complement,” said Bolokwe. Enditem