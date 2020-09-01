Botswana could become a producer of cleaner and cheaper electricity produced through the development of renewable energy, energy experts said.

Gilles Beau, a mechanical and electrical engineer with over 12 years’ experience in wind energy in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, on Tuesday said Botswana could quickly increase the amount of electricity locally produced through the development of renewable energy.

This is possible because of the immense irradiation and significant wind resource in some parts of the southern African country, said Beau when making a presentation on clean energy during a workshop in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

“Botswana could become the renewable energy hub of southern Africa supplying cheap electricity to its people and enhancing economic growth and development,” said Beau.

For his part, Tobias Bader, a lecturer at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) , said it would make more sense for Botswana to become a renewable energy hub of southern Africa after making a major impact with its ecotourism and conservation internationally.

Bader said large projects with direct local employment can be implemented in a relatively short term of about one or two years for solar and three to four years for wind and be called up quickly.

“Being environmentally friendly with no carbon emissions, this would also attract investment by allowing local and international companies to install their manufacturing facilities in Botswana,” said Bader.

Last week, Lefoko Moagi, Botswana’s minister of mineral resources, green technology and energy security announced that the southern African country’s national aspiration is to utilize “natural resources optimally” and ensure that “Botswana will be energy secure with diversified, safe and clean energy sources and become a net energy exporter.”